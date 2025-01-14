The Allahabad High Court recently granted bail to a man accused of sexually exploiting a married woman on the pretext of providing her government job. The court observed that nowadays, there can be no presumption that in all rape cases, the prosecutrix would always tell the entire story truthfully. "No doubt in the matter of rape, the statement of the prosecutrix should be given primary consideration, but at the same time, it should also be kept in mind that nowadays there can be no presumption that in all the matters, prosecutrix would always tell the entire story truthfully," the bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh said. As per the details of the vase, the accused had been booked under Sections 376(2)(n), 342, 452, 506, 504, 323, 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the allegations of sexually abusing the married woman, on the promise of marriage as well as of providing her government job, and also by making her photographs viral. Supreme Court Expresses ‘Shock’ Over Bail Application of Murder Accused Pending Before Allahabad High Court for 4 Years.

HC Grants Bail to Man in Rape Case

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

