Union Home Minister Amit Shah refuted claims that he insulted Dr BR Ambedkar, accusing the opposition of distorting his statements. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi today, December 18, Shah clarified, “My statement was presented in a distorted manner. Earlier, they made PM Modi’s edited statements public, and now they are doing the same with mine using AI.” He emphasized that the BJP and its predecessor, Janata Party, have always followed Ambedkar’s principles and strengthened reservation policies. Shah also criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for supporting the opposition’s actions, expressing disappointment that Kharge had yielded to pressure from Rahul Gandhi. Amit Shah’s BR Ambedkar Remarks: Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Congress Uproar Over Home Minister’s Comments on Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Amit Shah Denies Insulting BR Ambedkar

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...My statement was presented in a distorted manner. Earlier they made PM Narendra Modi's edited statements public. When the elections were going on, my statement was edited using AI. And today they are presenting my statement… pic.twitter.com/Br3AGEARqQ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

