Caught in the political row over market place battle with popular Karnataka brand Nandini, the MD of Amul, Jayen Mehta has said that there is no question of competition with Nandini milk as both have been working together for the last several decades to make India the largest producer of milk in the world. The Amul chief also asserted that both milk and dairy producers are cooperatives and owned by farmers. Amul vs Nandini Battle Explained: Why Has Amul's Entry Become Issue? What Is Opposition's Fears? Know Everything Here.

'No Question of Competition', Jayen Mehta:

#WATCH | There is no issue of Amul vs Nandini. Both are cooperatives and owned by farmers and both have been working together for the last several decades to make India the largest producer of milk in the world: Jayen Mehta, Amul MD on Amul vs Nandini controversy in poll-bound… pic.twitter.com/8XWC8MrwZZ — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

