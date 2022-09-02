Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the village secretariat complex in Velpula village of Vemula mandal. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the buildings constructed at a total cost of around Rs 3.22 crores in Velpula Village Secretariat premises. The village secretariat consists of Gram Secretariat built at a cost of Rs 40 lakhs, RBK with Rs 21.8 lakhs, Digital Library with Rs 16 lakhs, Health Clinic with Rs 19.5 lakhs, PACS with Rs 40 lakhs, Post Office with Rs 17 lakhs. The Chief Minister also inaugurated bus shelter constructed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh.

