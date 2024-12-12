A disturbing case of vigilante justice unfolded in Annamayya district when a father, dissatisfied with the police's response to his daughter’s abuse, took matters into his own hands, resulting in the death of a 59-year-old man. The victim, a disabled man living in Kothamangampet village, was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a 12-year-old girl who had been entrusted to his care while her parents worked in Kuwait. Upon learning of the abuse, the girl's mother returned to India and filed a complaint at the local police station. However, reports suggest that the police merely reprimanded the accused before releasing him. Frustrated with the lack of action from law enforcement, the girl's father travelled back to India from Kuwait. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked the accused while he was asleep, using an iron rod. The man succumbed to his injuries, and the father later returned to Kuwait, posting a confession video on social media. In the video, he stated that he was protecting his daughter and intended to turn himself in. The police initially registered the death as suspicious, but following the father's confession, they began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Law Student Sexually Assaulted by Her Classmates Including Boyfriend in Visakhapatnam, Victim Saved by Father While Trying To Die by Suicide; Accused Arrested.

Man Kills 52-Year-Old Disabled Man With Rod for Abusing His Daughter

Father’s Vigilante Justice Father Takes Law into His Own Hands After Police Failure in Disturbing Crime In a case reminiscent of a crime thriller, a father’s quest for justice led to a tragic outcome, highlighting alleged police negligence in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya… pic.twitter.com/ESr9AfBuxO — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)