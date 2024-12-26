During a press conference in Tamil Nadu today, December 26, BJP State President K Annamalai removed his shoe and said that he will not wear any footwear until DMK is removed from power. "From tomorrow onwards until the DMK is removed from power, I will not wear any footwear...," he said. On Friday, December 27, K Annamalai will protest against how the government handled the Anna University student’s sexual harassment case. Earlier, K Annamalai alleged that Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor who was arrested in the Anna University rape case, is a habitual offender and serves as the deputy organiser of the DMK’s Saidai East student wing. He also shared pictures of Gnanasekaran with top DMK leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin. AIADMK Slams TN Police for 'Lackadaisical' Investigation in Sexual Assault at Anna University.

K Annamalai Removes His Shoe During Protest

