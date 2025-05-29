Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited Chitrakoot with his wife and received ‘Diksha’ and the ‘Ram Mantra’ from Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya. The Jagadguru stated he gave the same mantra that Goddess Sita gave to Lord Hanuman before his victory in Lanka. As guru dakshina, the seer requested the liberation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying he wants nothing else. He expressed hope that the Indian Army will eliminate terror camps completely and hoist the national flag in PoK soon. Who Is Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi? Know All About the New Indian Army Chief.

