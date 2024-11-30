A security scare unfolded on Wednesday as a man allegedly attempted to attack Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi. Security personnel swiftly overpowered the individual, and the situation was brought under control. Further details of the incident are awaited. Reacting to the attack, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the incident, pointing to a troubling pattern of attacks on Kejriwal during his public events. "BJP leaders carry out rallies in various states without facing such attacks. However, Arvind Kejriwal has been repeatedly targeted. He was attacked in Nangloi, then in Chhatarpur, and now this incident," Bharadwaj said. He further criticized the Delhi law and order situation, claiming that the central government and the Home Minister have failed to take action. "The law and order in Delhi has collapsed, and no one seems to be doing anything about it," Bharadwaj added, calling for a greater focus on securing public figures like Kejriwal, who continue to face continuous threats. Delhi Run by Gangsters, Says Arvind Kejriwal; Slams BJP-Led Central Government in Assembly Over Law and Order Situation.

Arvind Kejriwal Targeted in Attempted Liquid Attack During Padyatra in Greater Kailash

#WATCH | A person tried to throw a liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. The person was later held by his security staff. pic.twitter.com/9c9MhzLEzj — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

VIDEO | Security personnel overpowered a man who apparently tried to attack AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/aYydNCXYHM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2024

#WATCH | On the attack on former Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "BJP leaders carry our rallies in all states, they are never attacked... There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal... BJP attacked him in Nangloi. He was… https://t.co/c1eOFtGczL pic.twitter.com/ZZdKUyY9uT — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

