The New York City Police Department on Tuesday said that there were no active explosive devices at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn where multiple people were shot. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary said that US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting. According to local authorities, at least 13 people have been injured in the shooting incident at a subway station in New York, while "several undetonated devices" were recovered.

Check tweet:

At least 13 people have been injured in a shooting incident at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where "several undetonated devices" were recovered, authorities said Tuesday: AFP News Agency (Pics Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/zPIq4tNg7e — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

