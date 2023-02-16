At least two passengers were killed and 4 others injured after a blast on Quetta-bound Jaffer Express. According to reports, the blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar. Pakistan Bomb Blast: Maryam Nawaz Holds Ex-ISI Chief General Faiz Hamid Responsible for Peshawar Mosque Attack.

Pakistan Blast:

