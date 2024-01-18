In a significant event, the idol of Ram Lalla was ceremoniously brought into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the early hours of Thursday. The idol was carefully transported into the temple premises utilising a crane. Before the idol’s arrival, a special puja was conducted within the sanctum sanctorum, setting a divine ambiance for the auspicious occasion. Nripendra Mishra, the chairperson of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, has indicated that the idol is expected to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum later on Thursday marking a momentous milestone in the history of the Ram Temple. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Shubh Muhurt for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla Is 12.30 PM, Says Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra Ahead of January 22 Event (Watch Video).

Ram Lalla Idol Brought Inside Sanctum Sanctorum

Ayodhya, UP | The idol of Lord Ram was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane. (17.01) (Source: Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa… pic.twitter.com/3gHzNFjaY6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)