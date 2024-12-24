A 17-year-old boy reportedly took his own life after being stripped, beaten, and urinated on at a birthday party in Basti, Uttar Pradesh. The victim's uncle claimed the assault was premeditated and accused police of initially refusing to register their complaint. The tragic incident reportedly unfolded on December 20, with the victim revealing his ordeal to his family the next morning. Despite attempts to file a complaint, the local police initially refused to register the case. Days later, he was allegedly tortured again, leading to his suicide. Police have registered a case under relevant sections, citing "mutual differences" as a possible reason, but the family's allegations demand further investigation. Lucknow Shocker: Youths Thrash 18-Year-Old Boy, Urinate on Him After Cricket Spat in Indira Nagar Area.

17-Year-old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Beaten and Urinated on at Birthday Party in Basti

#WATCH | Basti, UP: CO Pradeep Kumar Tripathi says, "... A boy named Aditya hanged himself and a case has been registered in PS Kaptanganj. A case has been registered in the relevant sections... The reason is suspected to be mutual differences..." (23.12) pic.twitter.com/O5SvhUsang — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

