In a shocking incident in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, a shopkeeper was caught using liquid colour instead of fruit to prepare juice. The act was exposed when a customer filmed the shopkeeper, identified as Chandan, pouring the liquid colour into a utensil and claiming it was pomegranate juice. The video, which surfaced on social media on November 21, quickly went viral, raising concerns about food safety. The shopkeeper allegedly used the colour to mimic the look of fresh pomegranate juice. Ghaziabad Shocker: Juice Seller Arrested, His Minor Son Detained for Allegedly Mixing Urine in Customers’ Drinks in UP; Video Surfaces.

Basti Shopkeeper Caught Using Liquid Color in Juice

जूस के नाम अधिकांश दुकानवाले खेल कर रहे हैं. कई तो जूस पिलाने के नाम पर ज़हर परोस दे रहे हैं. ये यूपी की बस्ती की घटना है, जहांअनार की जगह दुकानदार को लिक्विड कलर मिलाते ग्राहक ने पकड़ लिया. pic.twitter.com/HGIOvSSIP8 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 21, 2024

