Battery-operated Car facility has been introduced at Madurai Junction. The facility is introduced with an aim to enhance passenger amenities in Southern Railway. There vehicles will ferry passengers from the main entrance (east entry point) to various platforms and vice-versa.

Tweet By PBNS:

Battery-operated Car facility has been introduced at Madurai Junction for enhancing passenger amenities in Southern Railway. The service will be free of cost to benefit passengers.@RailMinIndia@GMSRailway pic.twitter.com/W5klTzkBwE — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 26, 2021

