Overnight rainfall in Karnataka's Bengaluru led to several roads getting waterlogged. Some underpasses were flooded with knee-deep water. Several areas, including Bayapanhalli, Banaswadi, Hebbala Circle, and Kaggadasapura Road, witnessed waterlogging on Tuesday after heavy downpours. Many videos are doing rounds on social media that show vehicles moving slowly on the waterlogged roads. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar paid a surprise visit to the war room of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office at Hudson Circle at midnight. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Karnataka's Capital, Netizens Share Photos and Videos of #BengaluruRains.

Record-breaking rain of 7th November has flooded many areas in #Bengaluru. Compiling videos from different locations. #BengaluruRains 🧵 1/n Bayapanhalli pic.twitter.com/auWD14JKor — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) November 7, 2023

'Traffic Advisory ' Water logging at Hebbala Circle towards BEL Kengeri bus stop and main road. commuters are requested to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/EcS77xNlq7 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) November 7, 2023

C V Raman Nagar Kaggadasapura Road pic.twitter.com/p4JCwEqv31 — R Prasad (@prasad_abc) November 7, 2023

PHOTO | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid a surprise visit to the war room of BBMP head office at Hudson Circle at midnight and reviewed the situation of the city, disaster and relief work in the wake of heavy rains in Bengaluru.#bangalorerains #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/5v8O4WyKmM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2023

