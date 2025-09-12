Bengaluru’s pothole-ridden roads posed yet another serious danger on Friday morning when a school bus carrying around 20 children nearly toppled after slipping into a pothole and slush near Panathur Main Road under DCP East traffic limits. Dashcam footage from a car behind captured the terrifying moment as the bus tilted dangerously while attempting to overtake another vehicle. One tyre sank into soft ground, causing the bus to lean heavily to one side. Passersby and locals rushed to the scene, quickly opening the emergency exit to evacuate the children. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities confirmed that all students were rescued safely. The incident has reignited concerns about the poor condition of Bengaluru’s roads, which continue to put commuters, including schoolchildren, at grave risk. Haldwani School Bus Accident: Over Dozen Children Injured As School Bus Carrying 40 Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand As Driver Loses Control of Vehicle.

Bengaluru School Bus With 20 Kids Nearly Topples in Pothole Mishap

#Bengaluru A school bus carrying around 20 kids almost toppled on the crater-filled, slushy Panathur–Balagere road. Children had to be rescued through the back door. Ironically, CM & DyCM had visited and inspected this very stretch just a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/lL8tUpI1lg — Hamsaveni.N (@Hamsaa04) September 12, 2025

