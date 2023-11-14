After Garhi police station in-charge was mowed down allegedly by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Bihar on Tuesday, November 14, the tractor has been seized and its driver identified. According to the police, a special team has been constituted to find the accused tractor driver. One Home Guard was also reportedly injured in the incident that took place in Mahulia Tand village of Jamui. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Thrashed by Mob After Boy Gets Mowed Down by Speeding Bus in Mahoba, Police React After Video Goes Viral.

Bihar Cop Mowed Down by Tractor in Jamui, Vehicle Seized

Bihar | Tractor seized and its driver identified. A special team has been constituted to find the accused tractor driver: Jamui Police pic.twitter.com/KGd7OgKq01 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

