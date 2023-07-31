The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday protested against the West Bengal Government over the rising Dengue cases in the state. A video of the West Bengal BJP protest has also gone viral on social media. The 39-second video clip shows BJP leaders holding a giant Mosquito replica in their hands as they protest against Mamata Banerjee's government over rising cases of Dengue in the state. Speaking about the situation in the state. West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said, "This is a pandemic for West Bengal...No hospitalisation, no kits, no treatment, nothing else. There are no estimates. CM Mamata Banerjee is demanding cooperation. We will cooperate but estimates need to be given. Where are the test kits?" Blast in West Bengal Video: Crude Bombs Explode Outside Counting Centre in Diamond Harbour During WB Panchayat Election Result 2023.

BJP Protests Against West Bengal Govt Over Dengue Cases

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari says, "This is a pandemic for West Bengal...No hospitalisation, no kits, no treatment, nothing else. There are no estimates. CM Mamata Banerjee is demanding cooperation. We will cooperate but estimates need to be… pic.twitter.com/Yopz81JFwG — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

