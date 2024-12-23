Due to heavy snowfall in the region, the Lahaul and Spiti Police in Himachal Pradesh have issued a warning to tourists to avoid visiting the banks of rivers and streams. Authorities have raised concerns over the presence of black ice, which can make these areas extremely dangerous. Black ice is a thin, nearly invisible layer of ice that forms on roads, riverbanks, and walkways, making surfaces slippery and hazardous. It often appears after snowfall or rain, blending with the surface, which can cause a sudden slip, leading to serious injuries. Himachal Pradesh Rains: 104 Roads, Three National Highways Blocked Due to Rain and Snowfall, Yellow Alert Issued for Thunderstorms.

Amid Heavy Snowfall, HP Police Urge Tourists To Stay Away From River Banks

