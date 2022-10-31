Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, won the presidential race on Sunday to become the 39th president of Brazil. Lula, a leftist democrat, is set to become Brazil’s president for the third term, having severed the first two terms from 2003 to 2010.

Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva Defeats Jair Bolsonaro:

#Brazil | Leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff that marked a stunning comeback for Lula and the end of Brazil's most right-wing government in decades#Brazilelectionspic.twitter.com/XRUuvNmjVs — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 31, 2022

