A disturbing incident has come to light in Bulandshahr, where a dispute over the removal of a neem tree turned violent. In a shocking turn of events, neighbours reportedly dragged and brutally beat a widow and her daughter with sticks and rods. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the cruel assault, with the women falling to the ground in agony as they are beaten mercilessly. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning the violence and demanding justice for the victims. According to reports, the altercation began when the neighbours objected to the removal of a neem tree on the property. What started as a dispute over the tree quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with the widow and her daughter being the primary victims. Bulandshahr Shocker: Fruit Vendor Washes Apples in Sewer Water in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Neighbours Beat Widow and Daughter Over Removal of Neem Tree Branch

