A girl was on her way to school was attacked by a stray bull in Greater Noida’s Dadri. The girl managed to get away with minor injuries. The CCTV camera in Teacher Colony captured the incident. The video shows the girl walking with another girl when the bull on the roadside suddenly gored her and knocked her down. Noida Road Accident: Elderly Woman Crushed to Death by Car During Her Evening Walk, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Bull Attack in Greater Noida

A girl going to school was attacked by a bull in Dadri town of Greater Noida. Thankfully, the girl did not suffer any major injuries. #Noida #india pic.twitter.com/IF5gYKW28P — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 18, 2023

