A TSRTC bus, which was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam, met with an accident in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon. The driver, Bhasker Rao, lost control of the bus due to low blood pressure and veered off the road. There were 21 passengers onboard the bus, but none of them suffered any injuries. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Two Persons Dead, 15 Injured After Lorry Collides With Bus at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore (Watch Video).

Bus Accident in Kakinada

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)