A heartbreaking incident unfolded near Sarenja Government School in the Rajpur police station area on Saturday, where four young girls tragically lost their lives after being buried under a mound of soil. According to local authorities, the girls had been playing near a construction site when the soil collapsed and trapped them. One girl was rescued in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported, but unfortunately, the other four girls could not be saved. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collapse, with suspicions pointing towards an unsafe construction site in the area. Police have confirmed that the bodies of the deceased girls have been recovered, and post-mortem procedures are underway. The grieving families of the victims are in deep shock, and the community has expressed concerns about the safety of children playing near construction sites.

4 Girls Die After Being Buried Under Soil Mound Near School

Buxar, Bihar: A tragic incident occurred near Sarenja Government School in Rajpur police station area, where four girls died after being buried under a mound of soil. One girl was rescued and is undergoing treatment. pic.twitter.com/HnEOgGsCz2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 1, 2024

