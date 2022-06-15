The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction for providing 5G services to public and enterprises. A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction soon.

#Cabinet approves auction of IMT/5G spectrum Measures to reduce cost of doing business for telecom service providers 5G services to be rolled out soon – about 10 times faster than 4G Over 72 GHz of spectrum to be auctioned for a period of 20 yearshttps://t.co/qJmzoj48xv — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)