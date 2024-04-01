The investigation into the death of a 10-year-old girl in Patiala, who died after eating a birthday cake ordered online through Zomato from Cake Kanha Bakery, was getting challenging for police, mainly because of the involvement of the cloud kitchen system. In a bold move, the deceased's family recently re-ordered a cake from the same shop using the same app. Upon the delivery, they confronted the delivery boy, demanding to be taken to the bakery from where the cakes were sourced on both occasions. The delivery boy led them to an Indian bakery in Patiala, where the owners denied any association with the cakes sold on the fateful day. They claimed to have ceased their dealings with Kanha Bakery, purportedly the source of the fatal cake. On Sunday, Patiala Police arrested three employees of Cake Kanha bakery while raids are still underway to nab the owner, Gurmeet Singh. Cake Kanha Owner Gurmeet Singh Remains Absconding After Minor Girl's Death, Patiala Police Arrest Three Workers of Bakery.

Cake Kanha Bakery Case

