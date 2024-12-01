A video of a man taking his SUV onto a footpath in Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen performing a car stunt in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The video shows the man veering off his SUV onto the footpath on the service road of NH9 in Indirapuram. The Ghaziabad Traffic Police has responded after the video of the incident went viral on social media. "Please clarify the date and time," the police asked. Meerut: Man Drives Thar SUV at High Speed To Deliberately Spread Dust Collected on Vehicle's Roof, Police Respond to Viral Video.

SUV Driver Takes Vehicle on Footpath in Ghaziabad

कृपया दिनांक तथा समय स्पष्ट करें। — GZB Traffic Police (@Gzbtrafficpol) December 1, 2024

