In a shocking incident in Meerut, two bike-borne men were caught on camera opening fire outside the house of a recently released prisoner. The attack took place in broad daylight as the men circled the house, firing shots for several minutes, reportedly with the intention of killing the individual; however, they injured another person in the process. A video of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing the brazen attack. Reportedly, despite the public display of violence, the local police in Kankarkheda remained silent during the incident. After the video gained traction online, the police have now registered a case and assured that necessary legal actions are underway. Live Firing Caught on Camera in UP: Man Opens Fire at Widow of Deceased Who Borrowed Money in Bulandshahr, Case Registered After Video Surfaces.

Bike-Borne Men Shoot Outside Released Prisoner's House in Meerut

थाना कंकरखेड़ा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) December 17, 2024

