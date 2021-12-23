Chadar Trek 2022, winter tourism activities in Leh suspended by Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) till further orders. Earlier this day, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed.

Chairman, DDMA Leh has ordered suspension of Chadar Trek 2022, Snow leopard sighting expeditions & other winter tourism activities in the district till further orders, in view of upsurge in Covid cases & detection of Omicron variant: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/AC9fdJDqOV — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

