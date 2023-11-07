In the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, a CRPF CoBRA Battalion jawan was injured in an IED blast orchestrated by Naxals in the Tondamarka area of Sukma district. The incident occurred during the voting for the Kunta Assembly constituency on November 7. The injured soldier was on duty for election security, as confirmed by Sukma SP Kiran Chavan. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Phase 1 Polling Today, BJP Seeking Power Riding on 'Corruption Charges' Vs Congress Banking on Its Welfare Schemes.

CRPF Jawan Injured During Chhattisgarh Poll Duty

Chhattisgarh | One jawan of CRPF CoBRA Battalion injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Tondamarka area of Sukma. The jawan was deployed for election duty: Sukma SP Kiran Chavan — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 7, 2023

