At least two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in a roadside IED blast orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, December 20. The incident occurred while the DRG soldiers were securing road construction activities at the newly established Kachhap camp. Two DRG soldiers, Ghasi Ram Manjhi and Janak Patel, were injured in the explosion, with one of them reported to be in critical condition. Both soldiers have been rushed to the district hospital for treatment, where they are currently receiving medical care. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 2 Security Personnel Killed, 4 Injured in Naxal-Triggered IED Explosion in Bijapur.

2 DRG Jawans Injured in IED Blast Carried Out by Naxalites

