Four dead pigeons were found in a well in Chhindwara's Rajola village, Madhya Pradesh, after 60 villagers fell sick from drinking contaminated water on Ocotber 15. SDM Hemkaran Dhurve stated that out of 150 families checked, 60 people reported vomiting and diarrhoea. Water samples collected from the well confirmed contamination, prompting immediate medical attention. Around 120 patients have been treated so far, and a medical camp will remain active for the next two to three days. Authorities confirmed that no patient is in serious condition. Action will be taken against the Gram Panchayat for negligence, officials told ANI. Bhopal Food Poisoning: Around 120 Students of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Fall Ill After Being Served Stale and Poor-Quality Food in Mess (Watch Video).

Four Dead Pigeons Found in Chhindwara Well

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Several people fall ill after consuming contaminated water from a well in Chhindwara's Rajola village SDM Chhindwara, Hemkaran Dhurve, says, "We had conducted a check-up of 150 families yesterday. 60 people from 150 families were found suffering from… pic.twitter.com/T9j4TEEg2G — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)