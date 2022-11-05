The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on online retailer Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd for selling domestic pressure cookers in violation of mandatory BIS standards. The CCPA has also directed Cloudtail India to recall and reimburse the prices of 1,033 such pressure cookers sold to consumers, and submit a compliance report in 45 days.

Cloudtail also directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for sale of pressure cookers in violation to QCO and violating the rights of consumers: Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

