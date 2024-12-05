The Supreme Court recently said that courts should be extremely cautious in entertaining bail applications by those accused of serious offences like murder, rape and dacoity after the trial of such cases has started and the prosecution has begun examining witnesses. A division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan further said that it is only if the trial gets unduly delayed for no fault of the accused that the court may be justified in granting bail in such cases after the start of trial. "Once the trial commences and the prosecution starts examining its witnesses, the Court be it the Trial Court or the High Court should be loath in entertaining the bail application of the accused," the to court stated. The apex court also criticised the trend of granting bail shortly after the framing of charges in trial or after witness testimony is recorded, by citing minor discrepancies in the victim's testimony.

