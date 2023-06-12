Responding to the allegations made by Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale on COVID-19 data being leaked, the Government of India on Monday issued a statement. In its response, the Centre said that the Co-WIN portal of the Health Ministry is completely safe with safeguards for data privacy. "All reports of data breach are without any basis and mischievous in nature," the government said. The government also said that the Health Ministry has requested CERT-In to look into this issue and submit a report. The development comes after the TMC leader alleged that the data of several citizens, including politicians and journalists who took the COVID-19 vaccine, has been leaked. COVID-19 Vaccine Data Leaked? Trinamool Congress Leader Saket Gokhale Claims Data Breach of Several Politicians, Journos Who Took COVID-19 Vaccine.

Co-WIN Portal of Health Ministry Is Completely Safe

Co-WIN portal of Health Ministry is completely safe with safeguards for data privacy. All reports of data breach are without any basis and mischievous in nature. Health Ministry has requested CERT-In to look into this issue & submit a report: Government of India pic.twitter.com/hXbTpl3FNU — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)