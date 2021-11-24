The Indian government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. Opposition leaders lashed out at the government after the reports of the bill to ban all private cryptocurrency.

Opposition leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao's advise

Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao makes an important point on banning crypto. His advise - regulate not ban, do not recognise it as a legal tender but asset class— like Japan, Singapore and Britain. But no, the GoI is allergic to sound advise. pic.twitter.com/nByO8tvyMY — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 24, 2021

Abhishek Singhvi lashes out at government

After competently overseeing the rise of fuel, oils, fruits, vegetables & nearly all essentials, this government could not see some of its citizens making money through crypto trading. Therefore they are deciding to ban it. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 24, 2021

