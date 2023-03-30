The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India revised guidelines on using the term 'Curd' along with several designations. Accordingly, the dairy producers have been asked to label the curb as Dahi with local names in brackets. "Dahi can be labelled as per the following examples. Dahi (Curd), Dahi (Mosaru), Dahi (Zaamut daud), Dahi (Tayir), Dahi (Perugu) or Dahi (Tair), etc., based on the regional nomenclature used in different states for Dahi,” the FSSAI notice read. TN CM Condemns Hindi Imposition in Labelling Curd.

FSSAI Revises Guidelines on Using Term ‘Curd’

Amid row over using the term 'Dahi' on packets of curd, FSSAI revises guidelines on using the term 'Curd' along with several designations. pic.twitter.com/w3x2o4kRJC — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

