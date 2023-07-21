In what could only be termed as shocking, chaos erupted as activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) forcefully entered the Vice-Chancellor's chamber at Gorakhpur's Deen Dayal Upadhyay University (DDU) and started vandalising the premises. The activists also attacked VC Prof Rajesh Singh. The incident was caught on camera, and its video soon went viral on social media. In another video, security personnel and cops were seen trying to rescue the vice-chancellor as police used mild force to contain the situation. According to the reports, 10 ABVP activists have been taken into custody. Karnataka Shocker: ABVP Unit Chief Shares Sex Videos With College Girls on Social Media in Thirthahalli, Arrested.

DDU Vice Chancellor Thrashed By ABVP Activists:

Another video of security personnel and cops trying to rescue Gorakhpur University vice chancellor as police used mild force to contain the situation. pic.twitter.com/yo3I8dfhsH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 21, 2023

