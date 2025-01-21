In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party would establish a "Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board" to address the concerns of the washermen community. Speaking at a meeting with the Delhi Dhobi Mahasabha on Tuesday, January 21, Kejriwal promised seven key benefits aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of washermen. The proposed benefits, as shared on X by AAP, include regularising press stands, resuming the licensing process, and offering domestic rates for electricity and water. Additionally, the party guarantees quality education, scholarships, and skill training for the children of washermen. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Employment for Youngsters Will Be My Top Priority in Next 5 Years, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal’s Seven Guarantees for Delhi’s Dhobi Community

