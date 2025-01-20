In a major announcement ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal promised free water and electricity for tenants in the national capital. Speaking at a public gathering in Vishwas Nagar on January 20, Kejriwal acknowledged that while residents of Delhi have been enjoying these utilities free of cost, tenants have not been included in the scheme. "We have made water and electricity free in Delhi, but I have come to know that tenants are not getting the benefit of this. We will bring a scheme through which tenants will also get free water and free electricity," he said. Kejriwal’s promise comes as part of AAP's ongoing campaign to address the needs of all Delhiites ahead of the upcoming elections. Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi Among AAP’s 40 Star Campaigners, Check Full List.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Water, Electricity for Delhi Tenants Ahead of 2025 Elections

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "We have made water and electricity-free in Delhi, but I have come to know that tenants are not getting the benefit of this. We will bring a scheme through which tenants will also get free water and free electricity." pic.twitter.com/KHM7cDuDuN — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)