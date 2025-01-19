The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The list includes AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha. Prominent names like MLAs Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former minister Satyender Jain are also featured, reflecting AAP’s focus on a robust campaign. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 719 Candidates to Contest Polls on 70 Seats, Says Election Commission.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Aam Aadmi Party announces the list of 40-star campaigners for the #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi CM Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's names are included in the list of star… pic.twitter.com/glRzUwuT6N — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)