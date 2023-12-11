The Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Monday, December 11, gave permission to AAP leader Sanjay Singh to appear before Parliament Privilege committee to file his submissions over matters related to the violation of privileges and alleged misconduct in the Parliament. Sanjay Singh was summoned by the committee on October 5 but he got arrested the previous day. The court also extended Singh's judicial custody till December 21 and directed him not to meet colleagues, his supporters and media persons. Delhi High Court Rejects Plea by Parent To Recover Rs 30 Lakh Bribe Paid To Secure AIIMS Seat for Daughter, Says 'MBBS Seats Not for Sale'.

Delhi Court Gives Permission To Sanjay Singh To Appear Before Parliament Privilege Committee:

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh was produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today at the end of his judicial custody, in connection with the Excise policy money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/ckcWCqsvcn — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

