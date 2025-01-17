In a bid to ease the financial burden on students, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing a 50 per cent discount on Delhi Metro tickets for students. Speaking at a press conference on January 17, Kejriwal emphasised that a significant number of students rely on the metro for daily commuting, which has become increasingly expensive. He further stated, “Metro is a 50-50 venture of the Delhi government and the Central government. I have requested the Prime Minister to approve the concession, with both governments sharing the cost equally.” The proposal aims to alleviate the travel expenses of students and improve access to affordable public transportation. Kejriwal also mentioned that post-Delhi Assembly elections in 2025, the Delhi government plans to offer free bus travel for all students. "This is an issue of public interest, and there is no politics involved," he added. The Delhi CM expressed hope that the PM would accept the proposal, offering substantial relief to students. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Visits Temples in Connaught Place Ahead of Filing of Nominations for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Says ‘As Long as God Is With Me, No One Can Harm Me’ (Watch Videos).

