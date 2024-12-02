Delhi: Nigerian Woman Hospitalised After Husband Assaults Her in Broad Daylight in Chander Vihar, Accused Arrested (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Chander Vihar, a Nigerian woman was brutally assaulted by her husband in broad daylight, prompting a crowd to intervene and beat the accused. The altercation, caught on video and shared on social media on December 2, shows the woman being attacked in the middle of the road before bystanders restrained the man. The Delhi Police arrived at the scene, took the injured woman to a hospital for treatment, and detained the accused. The woman is reportedly receiving medical care while the police have launched an investigation into the matter. Delhi Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Hit on Head With Brick After He Resists Sex Assault in Shaheen Bagh, Dies; Accused Arrested.

Nigerian Woman Beaten by Husband in Public in Delhi

Update: इस मामले में पति पत्नि की लड़ाई हुई थी , घायल नाइजीरियन महिला को पुलिस ने समय पर हॉस्पिटल भर्ती कराया, हॉस्पिटल में इलाज़ चल रहा है https://t.co/6FcBHlWbhX — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 2, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

