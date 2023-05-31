Amid the ongoing Wrestlers' Protest, the Delhi police on Wednesday took to social media to issue certifications regarding submitting a final report before the court in connection with the matter. The Delhi police said that some news and media channels are broadcasting the news that the police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The police also said that the media is claiming that a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned Court. However, the Delhi police said that the news is "wrong" and fake. "It is to clarify that this news is "wrong" and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," Delhi police said. The police further said that the case is still under investigation and a proper report will be placed in the court only after a complete investigation. Wrestlers Protest: Protesting Grapplers Reach Haridwar To Immerse Their Medals in River Ganga in Protest Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Watch Video).

This Case Is Still Under Investigation

It is to clarify that this news is "wrong" and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity.@ANI@PIB_India — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)