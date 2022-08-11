Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath as the 14th Vice President of the country on Thursday. Dhankhar was elected as the Vice-President of the country on August 6, with the highest margin since 1997. Dhankhar succeeded Venkaiah Naidu as V-P.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar Jagdeep Dhankhar becomes the 14th Vice President of India. pic.twitter.com/26m0SdZPXm — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

