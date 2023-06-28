A group of three men committed theft at five shops in Teliyan market in Delhi's Lahori Gate area on June 27. The robbery was caught on a CCTV camera. A video of the theft today surfaced online. In the CCTV footage, the men are seen breaking into different shops in Teliyan market and stealing things. Cops are analysing more CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused. Robbery in Delhi Video: Three Miscreants Loot Rs 1 Lakh From a Man in Mandoli Area, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Delhi Theft CCTV Video:

#WATCH | Three men caught on CCTV camera committing theft at a shop in Teliyan market in Delhi's Lahori Gate area on 27th June. As per police, theft was committed at five shops in the area. (CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/lxAAOacIy1 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

