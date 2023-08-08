Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session due to "unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair," according to today's statement from House Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. During a contentious discussion on the Delhi services bill on Monday, Dhankhar accused Derek O'Brien of engaging in "theatrics" in order to get attention in the House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House." Sanjay Singh Suspended: Rajya Sabha Chairman Suspends AAP MP for Remaining Duration of Parliament's Monsoon Session (Watch Video).

Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha

TMC MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien suspended for the remainder of the current Parliament session "for unruly behaviour unbecoming of a Member of Rajya Sabha." Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the… https://t.co/cWFJvhRmYt pic.twitter.com/o6sU758QiX — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

