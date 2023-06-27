Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis recently visited Deepstambh Foundation's initiative for divyangs "Manobal" in Jalgaon. The BJP leader took to social media to share pictures and details of his visit to "Manobal" where he met specially-abled children. In the pictures, Fadnavis can be seen interacting and spending time with the differently-abled children at Deepstambh Foundation's "Manobal". In one of the pictures, a different-abled girl can be seen putting a "tilak" on Fadnavis' forehead. The picture has now gone viral on social media. Devendra Fadnavis Shares Video of Deer Cub Trying to Match Steps With Kids Dancing to Religious Chants.

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Specially-Abled Children in Jalgaon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)