Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on December 23 in Dhule, Maharashtra, for staying illegally in India. Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrikant Dhivare confirmed the arrest, stating that a crucial tip-off was received at the Azad Nagar police station, which led to the identification of the suspects. According to Dhivare, "An important input was received at the Azad Nagar police station today, indicating that four individuals staying at a hotel could possibly be from Bangladesh." Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the arrested individuals had been residing in the country illegally, violating immigration laws. Dhule Car Fire: Maruti Ertiga Catches Fire Near SRP Petrol Pump in Maharashtra, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested From Local Hotel by Maharashtra Police

Dhule, Maharashtra: After Four Bangladeshi citizens living illegally arrested, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare says, "An important input was received at the Azad Nagar police station today, indicating that four individuals staying at a hotel could possibly be from… pic.twitter.com/aapFVZxcA2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2024

